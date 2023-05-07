CUNIMA constitutes taskforce to end leakages of pornographic videos

In a bid to end social media leakages of pornographic videos, management at Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) have constituted a nine member taskforce.

This is coming as the Blantyre based university has of late trendedon social media with leakages of sexual scandals where a month cannot pass without a single leakage.

To address such social media leakages of such explicit scandalous matters, the management at the university have instituted investigation.

In an internal memo addressed to staff member and students, the institution says it has constituted a taskforce comprising of nine members who include Assistant Registrar Damian Chiona, The University Chaplain Kondwani Mwenegamba, Dean of Students Enwood Chirambo.

The taskforce has also included President and vice of the Students’ Union Innocent Kuthambo and Rachel Thulambo respectively, Ladies’ representative in the Students’ Union Nancy Chimbwanya, Students’ Warden Susan Sundu, ICT Deputy Manager Paul Mpuwa and Marketing and Publicity Officer Luke Bisani.

“Reference is made to the recent leakages of pornographic stuff on social media allegedly involving Catholic University students and the negative publicity the university is receiving on the same.

“Having received guidance from the University Council and in a bid to address the matter in a comprehensive manner, I hereby constitute a university taskforce on the same,” reads part of the memo.

The taskforce will among other things discuss and recommend regulatory framework and disciplinary procedures regarding such cases as well as recommending practical ways and means of handling cases and students, balancing off disciplinary concerns, psychosocial support, and learning opportunities.

Furthermore, the taskforce has also been tasked to discuss ways of handling the public image of the Catholic University amidst leakages of pornographic stuff.

It is reported that the taskforce is expected to come up with a report and recommendations and present these to the office of the Vice Chancellor by this coming Tuesday, 9th May, 2023.

