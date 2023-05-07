Anglican Church assists survivors of Cyclone Freddy with items worth K5 million

Anglican Diocese of the Upper Shire (ADUS) has donated food and non-food items worth about K5 million to survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at St Michaels Milola Anglican Church at Group Village Head Katungwe, Senior Chief Chikowi in Zomba.

Speaking before distributing the relief items, ADUS Vicar General, Rev. Father, Canon, Grant Timpudza Tebulo said the church was deeply touched with devastation caused by the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy and felt the need to assist the Survivors that lost most of their properties.

ADUS distributes maize flour, beans, soya pieces, cooking oil, salt, laundry and bath soap among other relief items at St. Michaels Milola Anglican Church.

The Vicar General appealed to those that received the food and non food items to use them reasonably in their respective homes other than selling the items.

He also advised the survivors to get prepared to rebuild their houses and settle in safe places that are not prone to disaster.

“Peace of mind is paramount and l can understand how you felt after the devastation. This is why we came in with words of encouragement on top of giving you relief items to meet some of your needs,” Canon Tebulo added.

One of the recipients of the items, Martha Kachere, hailed ADUS for assist them with food and non food items saying the items will greatly satisfy some of their needs.

She said the survivors in her area lost most of their property following the Tropical Cyclone Freddy induced stormy rains that also displaced most families to camps.

Kachele therefore appealed to government to also assist the survivors with food, kitchen utensils apart from helping them to reconstruct their houses.

Six out of seven districts under ADUS in Malawi were affected by the Tropical Cyclone Freddy such that some of Anglican faithfuls in the six districts had their houses and other properties destroyed.

