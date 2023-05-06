Two men jailed 15 years for robbery

The Principal Resident Magistrate court sitting in Lilongwe has sentenced Tobias Nyirenda, 30, and 29-year-old Yobu Magaleta to 15 years in prison each for stealing items worth K1.5 million from a liquor shop.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed to Malawi24 the conviction of of the two, Tobias Nyirenda and Yobu Mageleta.

Sub-Inspector Zgambo told Malawi24 that the court heard through Police Prosecutor Sub Inspector Christopher Nyirongo, that on April 8, 2023 the convicts, armed with panga knives, robbed a liquor shop in Area 49 Gulliver, and went away with assorted items worth K1,531, 800.

She further said that Nyirongo told the court that one of the victim’s phone was located in Mgona location which led to the arrest of the suspects.

The duo were convicted on their own plea of guilty.

In submission, the state pleaded with the court for maximum sentence which is life imprisonment, saying that robbery is a serious offence.

Nyirongo also said that no recovery of the stolen items was made which means that the convicts benefited from the crime.

In mitigation, the convicts asked the court for leniency saying that they have families that depend on them. They also reminded the court that they did not waste the court’s time by pleading guilty, hence plea for suspended sentence.

Passing judgement, Principal Resident Magistrate Rodrick Michongwe, concurred with the state saying that

submissions surpassed mitigating factors.

He then went on to sentence them to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour to deter other would be offenders.

Tobias Nyirenda, hails from Kapokanhlanga Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mzukuzuku, Mzimba, whilst Yobu Magaleta, hails from Kamzingeni Village,T/A Kwataine in Ntcheu District.

