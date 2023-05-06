Eagles nod first win

Last season’s runners-up Blue Eagles FC got their first win of the season after beating Chitipa United 3-1 at Nankhaka Stadium on Saturday.

The Area 30 based side was desperately looking for a win after collecting two points from the possible nine, having played out to 1-all draws against Red Lions and Bangwe All Stars before a 1-0 loss at home to Silver Strikers FC.

But on Saturday, Elia Kananji got it right when Micium Mhone opened the scoreline in the 53rd minute, his second goal in the new campaign.

Sankhani Mkandawire made it 2-0 in the 73rd minute to double the advantage and possibly put the game beyond the visitors’ reach.

Tonic Viyuyi completed the route with an excellent finish to make it 3-0 before Kenson Mlenga’s consolation goal in the 81st minute, his second goal of the 2023 season.

The result saw Eagles moving into fifth position with five points from four games.

As for the rookies, who earned promotion to the top flight league after the end of the 2022 Simso Northern Region Football League, are 9th in the table with four points from the same number of games.

At Civo Stadium, Paul Ndhlovu cancelled out a Patrick Phiri’s 70th minute strike to earn them a draw away from home after registering two back-to-back defeats to FCB Nyasa Big Bullets and Karonga United, respectively.

The first half of the match ended goalless but Ndlovu saw his powerful header hitting the post before the recess.

In the second half, chances were very few but the hosts took a lead with twenty minutes left to play on the clock through Phiri who connected well from Arnold Masamba’s excellent delivery into the box.

But the lead only lasted for three minutes as Ndlovu headed past Richard Mwaila from Benard Chimaimba’s well taken corner kick, 1-1.

There were still chances for both teams to nick points towards the end of the match but a point each was shared after the final whistle.

The result means Civil are sixth in the standings with five points from four games whilst Mafco are just three points above the relegation zone with four points from the same number of games.

The action continues on Sunday with exciting fixtures across the country.

At Mpira Stadium, Mighty Mukuru Wanderers have the opportunity to regain their top spot when they play Mighty Tigers.

Wanderers have won all the three matches this season, and a win will see them leapfrog Bullets who moved top of the summit after they hammered Moyale Barracks 3-1 at Kamuzu Stadium.

At Balaka Stadium, winless Red Lions will host Dedza Dynamos whilst Extreme FC will entertain Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium.

The final match of the day will see Ekwendeni Hammers playing host to Silver Strikers at Mzuzu Stadium.

