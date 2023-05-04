Man sentenced to three months in prison for being found with fuel

Neno First Grade Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 26-year-old Alfred Gomani to three months custodial sentence or in default pay a sum of K30, 000 for being found with eleven litres of fuel.

Police prosecutor Alexander Boko told the court that the convict was found with bottles containing 11 litres of fuel without licence which is against Section 42 of the Energy Act.

“Besides being found in possession of petrol and diesel illegally, he was also selling it to people at Chikonde Market,” said Boko.

Passing judgment, Neno First Grade Magistrate Margret Khobiri sentenced Gomani to three months imprisonment or in default pay a sum of K30, 000 and also ordered that the fuel be surrendered to the state.

Malawi is currently experiencing a fuel crisis as the commodity is not available in many service stations across the country. The fuel shortage has boosted illegal vending of fuel with vendors selling the commodity at more than double the pump price.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24