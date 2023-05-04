Govt asked to increase funding towards sexual reproductive health

Non-state actors in the health sector have urged Malawi Government to increase funding towards sexual reproductive health.

The reproductive health sub-sector received K600 million in the 2023/24 national budget, a 20 percent increase from the previous budget but there are calls for funding to be several billions of Kwacha.

Speaking during non-state actors health sector investment case engagement dialogue on Tuesday in Lilongwe, representative of the non-state actors Maziko Matemba said funding towards sexual repropductive health is low as such there is need of an increment.

“We recommend the government to improve coordination between government and the development partners especially during the budget process as consultations are not through.

“Government should manage the expenditure inefficiencies on development budgets in health sector. Government may also consider providing sub-grants to private sector to avoid low absorption of funds in case where the development partners are committed,” he explained.

In his speech, Principal secretary in the Ministry of Finance Ted Sitimawina said government is committed to financing health sector but it may not assist it in a normal pace due to Cyclone Freddy which he said has affected the health budget.

He then said that considering that the issue of Sexual Representative Health is a key area, government is willing to increase funds.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24