UNICAF University and Zomba Vocational Training Center sign MOU

UNICAF University and Zomba Vocational Training Center have signed memorandum of understanding to allow Zomba vocational students to continue studies at UNICAF University.

UNICAF University Business Development and Marketing Manager, Khumbo Mhone said the MOU is a plus to students that wish to pursue their tertiary education further.

Mhone made the remarks at UNICAF University Campus in Blantyre during the signing of MOU.

He added that the scholarship will be considerate to the students.

“Our studies will be done online to provide students opportunity to other things,” added Mhone.

Zomba Vocational Training Center, Head of Academics, Jones Chikwawa jailed the MOU saying that this will inspire students to continue studies at UNICAF University.

He also expressed hope that the MOU will benefit many students to further tertiary education

The scholarship will allow the Zomba Vocational Training Center students to pursue Early Childhood Development, Public Health, HIV/Aids Management, Nutrition and Food Security, Human Resource Management, Business Management etc at UNICAF University.

