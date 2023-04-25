Malawi Police arrest fake soldier

Police in Mangochi District have arrested Memory Chokhotho, 35, on allegations that she was posing as a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier based at Maritime in Monkey-Bay.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said that Police traffic officers in the morning of Monday while executing their duties at Chimwala Roadblock stopped a Toyota Passo Settle registration BX4881 which was coming from the direction of Mangochi Boma heading Liwonde.

She added that whilst checking, the officers noted a military jacket of which the suspect hanged on the passenger’s sit and upon being quizzed Chokhotho who was in civilian attire lied that she works at Maritime base under intelligence Unit.

“Apart from failing to produce her service identification card, she also introduced herself with a suspicious number which Led to her detention,” said Daudi.

She went on to say that upon making enquiries at Monkey-Bay Maritime Base, it was revealed that the suspect was not a soldier and she was arrested instantly.

Later in the evening, a team of police officers in conjunction with Monkey-Bay MDF soldiers took the suspect to her house at Maldeco Trading Centre where military camouflage uniform including sweater, UN medal, two MDF wrappers, MDF certificates, drinking bottle and small axe were recovered.

She said the suspect was also found with two fake MSCE and business certificates.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway since the properties are bearing the name of one military personnel whom the suspect claimed to be her ex-husband.

The suspect hails from Chipala Village in Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi.

