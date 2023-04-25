Music producer Eril dies

Malawi music producer Eril on Tha Track has died, musician Beanca who worked with the producer has confirmed.

Beanca announced the sad news on her Facebook page this evening.

“Hate to say this but I just lost my producer Eril,” she posted.

Tsar Leo has also confirmed the death of Eril and has described him as one of the greatest producers of his generation.

Writing on Facebook, Montana Rekinboy Junior said Eril was a good young man who was their for many of his friends.

“I’m praying for your mother brother and will keep your legacy going out here in your name. You taught me a lot, rest in peace Eril On Tha Track, I’m very hurt by this one. Rip lil brother, I just wanna break down and cry it’s even hard staying strong,” Renkinboy wrote.

Another Facebook user Ben Rapper said: “Another blessing cut short.”

