Govt urges Malawians in Sudan to stay safe amid war

Malawi Government has called on Malawians in Sudan to “stay safe and be vigilant” following fighting between rival military factions in the North African country.

The Malawi Government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this in a statement yesterday.

“The Ministry wishes to call on Malawians in Sudan to stay safe and be vigilant at all times,” reads part of the statement posted on Malawi Government Facebook Page.

It also advises people in Sudan to register with the Malawi Embassy in Egypt which is accredited with Khartoum on a non-residential basis.

In Sudan, fighting between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed over 350 people and injured more than 1,800.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between the armed forces, led by Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo.

“Witnesses reported heavily armed RSF fighters patrolling the city on pick-up trucks, while fighter jets loyal to the military conducted strikes on targets believed to be held by the paramilitary forces,” the BBC reported.

Reuters reported that thousands of people have left Khartoum and many have fled to Chad as gunfire and explosions continue in Sudan.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday appealed for a ceasefire to allow civilians to reach safety.

Countries such as the United States, Tanzania and Japan have already talked about plans to evacuate their citizens from Sudan. The United states has since deployed additional troops to a base in Djibouti in case they are needed to evacuate U.S. diplomatic officials or civilians from Sudan

