I am not leaving DPP — MP Navicha

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Thyolo Thava constituency Mary Navicha, has dispelled rumours indicating that she is planning to resign from the party.

The development comes barely days after Navicha resigned from her position as deputy opposition Chief Whip in parliament.

In her resignation letter seen by this publication, the lawmaker indicated that she arrived at the decision to give herself some more time to concentrate on developing her constituency.

“I write to inform you that with immediate effect am resigning as deputy whip, this has been necessitated to allow me to concentrate on other equally important business. However, I appreciate the trust and confidence you had in me to be accorded the opportunity to serve in that position,” reads part of resignation letter to leader of opposition Kondwani Nankhumwa.

Soon after Navicha’s resignation as the DPP deputy Chief Whip in parliament, social media has been awash with speculations that the move is aimed at positioning herself to a certain camp amid political infighting in the main opposition.

Other rumours have been indicating that Navicha is also contemplating and consulting her constituents on relieving herself from the party.

However, in an interview with Malawi24, the former minister of gender, children, disability and social welfare, dispelled the allegations saying she is still a member of the opposition DPP.

Navicha explained that she has never thought of quitting DPP and further trashed reports associating her to one of the camps in the party.

“Whatever you have heard about me and my party DPP is totally false, except my resignation from the parliamentary position of DPP deputy Chief Whip which I was appointed by leader of opposition, and I resigned to concentrate much on developing my constituency.

“I am still a proud member, deputy treasurer general and NGC member for our party DPP. Its not true that am consulting people from my constituency on resigning from the party. So, treat those reports as fake and false,” said Navicha.

Navicha has further condemned the act of spreading such false and unfounded reports which she said has the potential of misleading people.

