DoDMA hails EGENCO for donating relief items worth MK10 Million 

Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) has commended Electricity Generation Company (Malawi) Limited (EGENCO) for donating relief items to Cyclone Freddy affected households.

Fedson Chikuse, DoDMA’s Deputy Director responsible for Preparedness made the remarks on Saturday in Blantyre after receiving the relief items worth MK10 Million from EGENCO.

“We have over 79,000 Cyclone Freddy affected households in various camps across the southern region in need of our support; and the donation today from EGENCO is very timely,” said Chikuse.

Chikuse also pointed out that Cyclone Freddy has damaged a good number of roads in some districts which makes it hard for DoDMA to reach out to some of the victims with relief items.

Items donated by EGENCO

On his part, Principal Secretary for Ministry of Energy Engineer Alfonso Chikuni, said EGENCO decided to make the donation as one way of minimizing the impact of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

“The country is going through a very shocking moment so EGENCO thought of minimizing the impact of suffering in a small way by making a donation of relief items worth MK 10 Million,” said Chikuni.

As of Saturday, according to DoDMA, Cyclone Freddy had displaced over 362,OO people in Southern Region districts.

