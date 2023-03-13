Malawi IG Yolamu given seven days to provide update on sodomy allegations at Bakelines Limited

Yolamu

The Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) has given Malawi Police Service Inspector General Merlyne Yolamu seven days to update the nation on the status of warrant of arrest for a Bakelines Limited boss who is alleged to have sodomized his juniors.

CDEDI Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa has written the IG based on allegations by two young men that their boss, a foreign national, used to lock the in a small room at their workplace at Bakelines Limited premises where he would then rape them.

The terrified boys were threatened with death or disappearance.

Following the incident, on February 11, 2022, the then Minister of Labour Hon. Vera Kamtukule reacted to this appalling revelation by visiting Bakelines Limited in Lilongwe and it was established that the employee in question indeed was in the habit of sodomising local male employees.

It is on record that the matter was first reported to the Area 30 Police Station on January 24, 2022, then to Kanengo Police Station where it was referred to a hospital and a medical examination confirmed sodomy.

And as a matter of progress, Malawians were informed thereafter that a warrant of arrest was secured and that the police launched investigations on one hand while details emerged on the other hand that the suspect was kept at a traceable house in Area 10 in Lilongwe while arrangements were being made to help him leave Malawi.

One year down the line, Malawians are in the dark on the progress of the matter, let alone the identity of the suspect as has been the case with all sodomy and rape cases where names of suspects are disclosed.

Namiwa has, therefore, said his organisation is giving seven days to the IG Yolamu so that police should provide the requested information, and that failure to do so will leave Malawians with no choice but to take the next course of action to ensure that justice is served on the matter.

“It is against this background that CDEDI, in line with the Access to Information Act (ATI) writes you demanding that you make a public disclosure of the identity of the suspect and his current whereabouts.

Namiwa has also requested for proof to the nation the efforts, if any, that the Malawi Police Service (MPS) in conjunction with Bakelines Limited undertook to ensure that the suspect should be arrested.

“It is important to put it to you madam, that your prompt response will put to rest the fears that the MPS exercises preferential treatment in the way it handles suspects of foreign origin,” reads the letter which CDEDI has written Yolamu.

The letter has since been duly delivered in the office of IG Yolamu but this publication is yet to get feedback on the next course of action by the law enforcers.

