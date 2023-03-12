Police officers survive fuel tanker accident

Police officers at Kamuzu Bridge roadblock in Chikwawa have survived an accident in which a fuel tanker plowed into a roadblock shelter.

This is according to Sergeant Dickson Matemba who is Chikwawa police Public Relations Officer who said the fuel tanker, registration number ZA2853/CZ6835 was being driven by Duncan Dombola.

Sergeant Matemba said the tanker which carried petrol, was coming from the direction of Thabwa and it was heading to Dyeratu Trading Centre and upon arrival at Kamuzu Bridge roadblock, the vehicle’s braking system developed a fault.

The fault prompted the vehicle to roll backwards and swerved to its far right side of the road and hit the roadblock shelter.

Though there have not been any casualty on the accident, police reports that the roadblock shelter has been demolished completely and the vehicle’s rear part of the tanker depressed.

According to Matemba, efforts to clean-up the spilled petrol are underway and he has appealed to all road users to take extra caution when passing the checking point since only single lane is being used.

