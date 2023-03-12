MHRC calls for protection of rights of minority groups

Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) on Friday called on people in the country to join hands in protecting rights of minority groups as one way to prevent spread of HIV.

Principal Civil and Political Rights officer for the Organization Monica Namonde made the remarks during the Commemoration of the World Aids Day organized by Lilongwe District Council which took place at Kang’oma Primary School in the district.

Considering the abuse vulnerable people and minority groups face in the society, Namonde said HIV spread rapidly among people whose rights are not protected.

“We should join hands to protect rights of such groups whose rights are always violated and abused such as the elderly, people with disability, sex workers, women and children as well as people living with HIV and AIDS, ” she said.

She added that even discriminating such people may promote the spread of the virus as some people may take advantage to harass them.

District Council Chairperson Dan Nyayamanja thanked all partners who contributed to make the event colourful.

He said stakeholders should work together and support such events as one way to compliment government efforts in ending HIV and AIDS.

“As government is doing everything possible to end AIDS by 2030, we need to work together to fight against the disease by among other things to support all HIV and AIDS related programmes,” said Nyayamanja.

Nyayamanja further expressed concern that the HIV spread continues among the youth due to some cultural beliefs.

He said the Council will continue working with all stakeholders including religious leaders and chiefs to completely achieve the will of ending the disease.

Among other things, he said the Council has set programmes targeting the youth on education and economic empowerment as one way to combat the disease.

Health services such as mobile health clinic, HIV testing and Male Medical Circumcision were offered during the event which was supported by Malawi Human Rights Commission, World Vision, Partners in Hope, MACRO among others.

