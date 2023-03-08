Medi-Chanco release results for National Maths-English Competition

Students from Maranatha Academy and Kamuzu Academy have emerged in the top five in the 2022/23 National Maths-English Competition which was organised by Medi-Chanco.

According to Flywell Banda who is the chairperson of the organizing committee, the 2022/2023 edition of the competition was aimed at promoting the importance of Mathematics and English and to as well help students from both private and government owned schools to develop skills in the subjects.

Results of the competition which has been released on Monday 6th February, 2023, show that Saviour Nyirenda from Maranatha Boys scored an average of 67.2 percent while Esther Chavula from Maranatha Girls scored an average of 66.9 percent.

On the other hand, MacLean Valera from Kamuzu Academy came third after scoring an average of 58.8 percent and his school mate Natasha Malata came fourth after scoring an average of 54.8 percent, while Jacqueline Salatiel from Maranatha Academy came fifth after scoring 53.9 percent.

According to Banda, these top students plus others will walk away with monetary prizes in three categories including: Top Five Students in English Language, Top Five Students in Mathematics and Overall Best 10 Students in Mathematics and English Language.

It is indicated that all the outstanding students will share a total of K1,995,000 at a prize presentation ceremony to be conducted either later this month or the first week of April.

Some of the schools that participated in the competition included Bwaila Secondary School, Bambino High School and Kamuzu Academy just to mention but a few.

Reacting to the development, Maranatha Academy Principal Amos Bula, said his institution believes in instilling hardworking spirit and discipline in both private and public school students, so that they achieve academic excellence.

The 2022/23 National Maths-English Competition was organised by Medi-Chanco which is a team of academics from Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) and the University of Malawi.

