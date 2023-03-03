Eastern Region Police launches Commissioner’s Trophy

In a bid to embrace the spirit of social interaction and physical fitness among officers, the Eastern Region Police Headquarters on Tuesday launched a Commissioner’s Trophy in various sports disciplines including football, netball, volleyball, chess, athletics, bawo, weightlifting, tug of war and darts.

The event which was presided over by the Eastern Region Commissioner Violet Magwaya took place at Police College Ground in Zomba District where the Deputy Commissioner of Police for the Region Kelvin Mulezo, officers In-charge from all 6 Police Stations, representative from various security entities, judiciary, cooperate services and members of the community attended.

In her address, Magwaya revealed that the MPS has organised the trophies in order to promote good health, physical fitness and reduce stress to it’s subordinates.

“There will be IG’s Trophy ahead of this where all six police regions will compete, it is therefore my humble plea that you should showcase total talent and take it seriously for us to win,” Magwaya pleaded.

She also urged the stakeholders in the fight against crime for their support towards the implementation of the trophy.

Speaking to the same gathering, the Chairperson for Regional Sports Committee Senior Superintendent Dan Sauteni who is also the Officer ln-charge for Balaka Police Station assured the participants that there will never be compromises during talent identification process.

He said that the committee will strive to establish partnerships with various sports management bodies for technical assistance initiatives.

Concurring the same, the National Sports Coordinator lnspector Audlow Makonyola appealed to the committee to enforce the core values and deliver credible, free and fair games as guided by the aforementioned policy.

He also showcased the four trophies (Football, netball, volleyball and athletics) which will be given to the winners.

In order to balance the participation, the stations were split into two teams namely Team West (Zomba, Balaka, ER and Police College) and Team East (Mangochi, Monkey-Bay, Liwonde and Machinga). Team East won eight baskets against five in netball while in football game Team East again carried the day by scoring four goals to two.

Taking advantage of the gathering, police, raised awareness suicide, mob justice and other crimes while cooperate services such as banks, TNM and Airtel sold their services to the masses and officers present.

