Councillor who sold govt grader surrenders himself to police

Police in Chiradzulu have finally arrested a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Councillor for Mwanje Ward identified as Douglas Mkwezalamba who was on the run after selling a K500 million grader belonging to the Malawi Ministry of Public Works.

According to Constable Cosmas Kagulo who is Chiradzulu Police Station public relations officer, Mkwezalamba has been arrested today the 27th February 2023.

Constable Kagulo said Mkwezalamba accompanied by his lawyer surrendered himself to Chiradzulu police station.

It was reported that Mkwezalamba sold the grader at the sum of K3 500 000 to a Tanzanian man who paid K1 850 000 and started to dismantle it for easy transportation.

Police managed to arrest the buyer and the transporter but Mkwezalamba has been on the run since that time till today when he handed himself to police.

Mkwezalamba has been charged with the offence of theft and malicious damage and will soon appear before court.

Mkwezalamba hails from Masanjala Village Traditional Authority Kadewere in Chiradzulu.

