Malawi university student dies after falling from second floor of building

Michael Mapanje, a second-year student at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST), has died after falling from the second floor of a building at the campus on Saturday.

Thyolo Police deputy publicist, Rabecca Kashoti has confirmed.

According to Kashoti, Mapanje aged 32 was drunk when he accidentally fell from the building while trying to step down to the ground floor.

After the fall, Mapanje was taken to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre where he was pronounced dead.

On the day, there was a social weekend party at the university which is located in Thyolo in Southern Malawi. The university cancelled the activities following the incident.

The student hailed from Mvumu village, Traditional Authority Mukumpha in Rumphi district.

