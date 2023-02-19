Amref Health set to premiere movie on gender and child rights protection

Amref Health Africa in Malawi has partnered with Bright Light Studio to conduct a movie premiere and a panel discussion on gender and child rights protection.

The movie, ‘Nelia’s Dream’ tackles issues of child rights and gender based violence and it depicts a young girl who escapes an arranged marriage, goes back to school and ends up to become a successful truck driver.

The movie will be premiered on 24 February 2022 in Lilongwe at Golden peacock hotel and the Minister of Gender Hon. Jean Sendeza is expected to grace the event. All the proceeds will support schools and community screening.

The panel discussion will bring together various gender and child rights experts who will discuss how they can reduce the vulnerability of girls and children in Malawi to sexual and gender-based violence.

This event is being financed by the 5-year (2021-2025) Power to Youth Program (PtY) which is being implemented at both national and district level (Dedza and Machinga) by a 6-member consortium. The program is being implemented in partnership with Ministry of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare where they work in close collaboration with the directorate of gender affairs.

In a statement released to Malawi24, Advocacy Officer at Amref Health Africa in Malawi, Twambilire Mwabungulu said through this collaboration Amref supports Gender Technical Working Groups at both national and district level with both technical and financial resources.

“We have also worked towards strengthening Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG) referral system in Dedza and Machinga through awareness raising and capacity building, where we have also prevented child marriages among others.

“In addition, we are currently championing the alignment and harmonization of gender and child related laws through the Power to Youth (PtY). Recently, we supported the Ministry of Gender through the Technical Task Team on Child and Gender Related Laws Alignment and Harmonization to develop draft amendment bills on Gender Equality Act (GEA) and The Child Care Protection and Justice Act (CCJPA),” explained Mwabungulu.

The GEA seeks to extend the application of quotas in employment to the private sector; and insert a schedule of harmful practices. On the other hand, the Child Care Protection and Justice Act seeks to effect the consequential constitutional amendment to the age of a child by redefining a child as a person under the age of eighteen years; and to enhance penalties against offenders under the Act where a child is the victim to highlight severity of the offences against children.

To achieve the above mentioned, Amref plays a leading role in media engagement and advocacy, and through this role Amref is responsible for designing and implementing radio programs, radio plays, jingles, documentaries, conducting panel discussions, advocacy meetings, and many other media products.

It is against this background that Amref has partnered with Bright Light Studio to conduct this movie premier and panel discussion.

