Govt hits back at US Embassy

Malawi Government says it will not compromise its duty to protect the sovereignty of Malawi and protect domestic institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and their officials from foreign interference.

Minister of Information Moses Kumkuyu has made the remarks in a statement today in response to a statement by the United States Embassy which has expressed support for ACB chief Martha Chizuma and condemned the Lazarus Chakwera administration for waging war against Chizuma.

In his statement, Kumkuyu said government will engage the US Embassy and ambassador through diplomatic channels over the embassy’s concerns about the Chakwera administration.

“This will be done in the spirit of mutual respect, without compromising the duty of Government to protect the sovereignty of Malawi and the independence of domestic public institutions and their officials from foreign interference, as well as the quest for continued cooperation in the development of Malawi and it’s people,” said Kumkuyu.

In its statement this morning, the US Embassy said the Government’s continued harrassment of Chizuma undermines the credibility of the Government’s stated commitment to the fight against corruption.

However, Kumkuyu in his statement, has claimed that the government is committed to fighting corruption and will continue strengthening governance institutions such as courts and law enforcement agencies because each of them has a part in the fight.

“Government maintains it’s resolve to continue its unwavering of the Anti-Corruption Bureau as an institution by making it more functionally independent and resourced,” said Kumkuyu.

He added that Government expects this support to result in speedy completion of cases which the bureau is handling.

The Government last week suspended Chizuma but this week Malawi Law Society obtained an injunction against the suspension. However, Government has hired three lawyers to challenge the injunction.

