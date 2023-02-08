FAM mourns Ng’onamo

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says former FAM Techncial director Eddingtone Ng’onamo, who has died today, will always be in the books of Malawi football history.

Ng’onamo, who was until his death CAF coaches instructor, died on Wednesday morning at his home in Chileka, Blantyre.

FAM General Secretary Alfred Gunda, has on behalf of FAM and the entire football fraternity in the country, extended heartfelt condolences to the Ng’onamo family.

“Mr. Ng’onamo’s services to Malawi football was as a coach as wells as coaches’ instructor. Actually, he was appointed as the first local technical director from 2006 to 2008.

“Before him, FAM was employing expatriates for the position. As TD at FAM, he will be fondly remembered for setting up the structures in technical office.

“He was also twice caretaker coach for the Malawi national football team in 2003 and 2013.

“He was also part of the team that developed the CAF B coaching licence manual and was one of the instructors for the group that underwent the course last year.

“His name will always be in the books of Malawi football history. In this sorrowful time, we would like to extend to the family of Ng’onamo our heartfelt condolences. May our Lord comfort you and your loved ones in these trying times. Our prayer is that the soul of Eddie should rest in eternal peace,’ said Gunda.

Source: FAM