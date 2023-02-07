Prophetess Bushiri builds five houses for the elderly

Prophetess Mary Bushiri has today handed over five modern houses to elderly people at Kabudula Village in Lilongwe, in the capital city of Malawi.

While celebrating her birthday last year, Prophetess Bushiri made a commitment to be helping the disadvantaged people in the country which she said is one way of thanking God for her life.

Bushiri donating to the elderly

At the celebrations, the Prophetess said that she will thank God for her life through reaching out to the disadvantaged with the little she has and Kabudula was the village she chose to begin her gratitude.

In fulfilling her desires, Prophetess Bushiri, wife to Shepherd Bushiri who is leader of ECG – Jesus Nation Church, has so far drilled a borehole and built five houses.

Ten more are remaining to be built, something she said she will embark once the rains recede.

Bushiri has also made a donations of maize to over 100 families to ease food challenges in the area especially the elderly.

The houses which have been built

“I am always encouraged and inspired by my husband who always advises me to take time and support people. He always says we should never tire, as a nation, to help each other. Today I help you, tomorrow you will help me. We all need each other,” she said.

The prophetess further said the elderly are always the most trampled on, the worst forgotten children of God in the society who are remembered when condemning those who kill them for being suspected of witchcraft, hence her gesture which she said signifies how she values the elderly.

Group Village Head Kakopa of the area said people such as Prophetess Bushiri are so rare in the world today and he thanked God that the elderly in his village have immensely benefited from her spirit of giving.

