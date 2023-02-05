MRCS donates body bags to MoH

Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) has donated 750 body bags worth K15 million to the Ministry of Health (MoH) as a cholera emergency response.

The donation will help prevent the spread of the epidemic by managing cholera dead bodies.

Speaking on Friday during the handover MRCS deputy president, Steven Naziri, said his organisation appealed to several partners for support towards the cholera fight and the Danish Red Cross responded by procuring the bags to the tune of K15 million.

Naziri described the bags as ideal for preventing infection and other health emergencies such as COVID-19 and safe disposal of dead bodies.

Secretary for Health, Dr Charles Mwansambo hailed MRCS for its continued support to Malawi.

“People have to be buried with dignity and at the same time we need to prevent the spread of the epidemic,” he said.

He called upon well-wishers, including individuals, across the globe to assist in any way possible to fight the epidemic.

Reported by Kondwani Magombo

Follow us on Twitter: