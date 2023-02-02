MCP’s Peter Dimba resigns following Chizuma suspension

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Lilongwe South Peter Dimba has resigned as Chairperson for the Legal Affairs Committee of Parliament following the suspension of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief Martha Chizuma by the Lazarus Chakwera administration.

Dimba has resigned, effective today 2 February, 2023 saying he can no longer lead the committee in providing checks and balances to the Chakwera administration.

“Our efforts to provide checks and balances to the excesses of the executive, particularly in the fight against corruption have proved futile, and as a leader, I take full responsibility for failing Malawians in this regard,” reads part of the letter Dimba has wrote to the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara.

Yesterday, following the suspension of Chizuma, Dimba suggested that the move was part of plan by the executive to remove Chizuma from ACB.

Said Dimba: “We are shocked that our administration seems so determined to push the Malawi nation over the cliff. This whole drama sounds surreal considering the kind of leadership we have, and as the Bible says, ‘to whom much is given, much is expected.”

Chizuma was suspended yesterday due to criminal charges she is facing over remarks made in her leaked audio.

However, commentators have argued that the government has been plotting to remove Chizuma for months and wants to replace her with an MCP sympathizer in order to protect corrupt government officials.

