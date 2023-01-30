Suspected criminal set on fire in Chiradzulu

An angry mob on Sunday set on fire 39-year-old Suman Sikelo at Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) trading center in Chiradzulu on allegations that he stole 67,000 Malawi Kwacha.

According to Constable Cosmas Kagulo, Chiradzulu Police Station spokesperson, it is reported that during the night of 23 and 24 December 2021, Sumani Sikelo and his friend Elson Mwembere allegedly broke into a house and went away with money amounting to 67,000 kwacha.

A knife and a hat said to belong to Sikelo were found on the scene of the crime.

Mwembere was arrested and the matter was brought before the court, and was acquitted.

Sikelo was on the run till yesterday when he was seen at the trading centre. Upon seeing him, an angry mob started chasing after Sikelo and assaulted him before settting him on fire.

Report was made to Chiradzulu police who rushed to the scene and collected the dead body and handed it over to Chiradzulu District Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Police have since condemned mob justice in strongest terms as the act jeopardises police investigation.

Investigations are underway to arrest those behind the act in order to face the law.

Sikelo 39 hailed from Masanjala Village Traditional Authority Onga in Chiradzulu District.

