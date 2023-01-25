Malawi to host national development conference

The Government of Malawi, through the National Planning Commission (NPC), will on Thursday, 2nd February, and Friday, 3rd February, host the third annual National Development Conference (NDC) where the main focus will be to review progress the country has made in the implementation of the Malawi 2063 national vision.

The conference, to be held under the theme: ‘Malawi 2063 One Year On: Forging Concerted Efforts on the Journey to Wealth Creation and Self-Reliance’, will be presided over by President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

Briefing the media on Tuesday ahead of the conference, NPC Director General Dr. Thomas Munthali said the National Development Conference (NDC) 2023 is important as it provides an opportunity for reviewing the Malawi 2063 First 10 Year Implementation Plan (MIP-1) a year after its launch.

“We have to take stock of progress, the challenges faced as well as agree on accelerating implementation so that we recover quickly and still meet the MIP-1 targets,” he said.

He cited the COVID 19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the floods that affected many parts of the country during the 2021/2022 rainy season as some of the key challenges that have affected implementation of the MIP-1 but said that does not mean that the MIP-1 can’t be achieved.

“We just have to redefine our priorities and put in more effort, especially on the quick wins. The MIP-1 remains achievable,” said Munthali.

He cited accelerated investments in megafarms, mining and tourism as some of the key ventures that will put the country on the path to economic growth and enable the country achieve the MIP-1 targets of graduating Malawi into a middle-income country and meet most of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

