Five people arrested over Chamba in Blantyre

Police in Blantyre have arrested five people for being found with Chamba in their houses.

The five have been identified as, Angella Mkandawire, 31, George Chikagwa, 40, Thandiwe Yasin, 31, Hannif Mkande, 21 and Oscar Gama, 55.

They were arrested on Monday, January 23, 2023 around 1100 hours within the city.

Constable Ivy mwalabu,

Assistant Public Relations Officer

Blantyre Police Station, said the five were found with 10 kilograms of loose Canabis sativa, 23 loose cigarettes of 1000 grams each, 3 sachets of canabis sativa, 23 twists(500 grams), 16 twists(200 grams) and 50 grams of canabis sativa in their houses.

All suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of canabis sativa.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24