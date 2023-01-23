Man arrested for infecting 12-year-old stepdaughter with STIs

Police at Kanengo in the capital city of Malawi, Lilongwe, are keeping in custody a 31-year-old man who has been allegedly sexually abusing his 12-year-old step-daughter since 2021 and infected her with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs).

Confirming the development to Malawi24 was Kanengo police public relations officer Sub-Inspector Gresham Ngwira who identified the suspect as Wanaloli Kalinga who got arrested over the weekend.

Sub-Inspector Ngwira said the victim’s mother, Shariah Winnesi, told the police that last year the girl had been showing strange behaviour including failing to eat properly, but when asked, the girl never responded anything.

It is reported that earlier this month, the mother found the girl scratching her private parts strangely and when she asked the girl’s friend to check her, it was discovered that the victim had multiple sores on her private parts.

Following this, Winnesi took the girl to one of the hospitals in the city where she was diagnosed with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) and when quizzed further, she revealed that her step-father had been sexually abusing her since 2021.

The victim further revealed to her mother that each time after the sexual abuse, Kalinga warned her not to reveal to anybody saying if she dares to report, he would kill her.

Later, the mother reported the matter to police whose officers arrested Kalinga who comes from the area of Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa District. The suspect is expected to answer charges of defilement contrary to section 138 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Kanengo Police have strongly condemned the malpractice saying it infringes on the rights and protection of the girl child and have since warned all men including fathers, that anyone found sexually abusing girls will be arrested and prosecuted.

