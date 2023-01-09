Man has eye removed after being assaulted by police officer

A man in Chikwawa has had his left eye removed after he was allegedly assaulted by a Malawi Police officer.

The officer has been identified as 42-year-old Benson Phiri of Mitole Police Mobile Service while the victim is Domingo Mzungu

District’s Police Officer-In-Charge, Assistant Commissioner, Francis Chisaka has confirmed to the local media.

According to Chisaka, Mzungu was allegedly found in a minibus in possession of empty jerrycans, which the officer suspected would be used to commit crime at a canal construction site.

The attempt to arrest the Mzungu led to exchanging blows.

“The officer hit the victim on the eye causing severe injuries in the process. The eye has since been removed by medics,” said Chisaka.

The police officer has since been arrested for causing grievous bodily harm.

The district police chief has since urged police officers to be professional and desist from using excessive force when dealing with unarmed citizens.

He has warned that he will not shield any officers found flouting work guidelines.

