Two arrested in Phalombe for stealing ESCOM wires

Two people have been arrested in Phalombe for stealing bundles of copper wire belonging to Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (ESCOM).

The suspects are Lovemore Chitekwe aged 38 and Isaac Mdala, 47.

District Police spokesperson Jimmy Kapanja has confirmed the arrest of the suspects.

Kapanja has told the local media that the two stole the items from an ESCOM transformer at Namba trading centre in Phalombe.

Recently, Police at Ndirande Township in Blantyre also arrested two people suspected to have vandalised ESCOM cables.

ESCOM usually complains that it cost billions to replace vandalized assets. This is money that could have been used on improving access to electricity to essential service providers such as health centres, schools and water treatment plants.

