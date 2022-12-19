Chilima welcomes Chakwera

Vice President Saulos Chilima welcomed President Lazarus Chakwera at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) today on Chakwera’s arrival from United States of America.

Other government officials were also at the airport to welcome Chakwera who left Malawi on December 11 for the United States where he attended the USA-Africa Leaders Summit from 13 to 15 December.

Writing on his Facebook Page, Chakwera said: “Through the summit, the Malawi delegation has fostered new trade and investment bonds with the US, fellow African economies, global and regional development institutions.

“We will inform the nation in due course of key outcomes.”

Chakwera along with 48 other African Heads of State were hosted by the US President Joe Biden for the high level engagement which discussed the US trade and investments inflows into Africa, on the economy, education, health, good governance, peace, security and climate change among other areas.

Chakwera’s trip to the US left questions over who was in charge of the country considering that Chakwera stopped delegating duties to Chilima in June this year following allegations that Chilima received bribe from businessperson Zuneth Sattar.

Last month, the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested Chilima and charged him with six counts for allegedly receiving US$280,000 and other items from Sattar.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24