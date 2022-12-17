Nyangulu holds his nerve to claim historic penalty prize for Wanderers

What a way to settle a consolation prize. What a way to finish the year, what a way to separate the two biggest teams in this season’ competition. What a way for the Airtel Top 8 Cup to be decided. For the third time in five years, it came down to penalties at Bingu National Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

With the shootout at 4-3 in favor of Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, Vincent Nyangulu held his breath before slotting the ball past helpless Richard Chimbamba to send all Nomads fans into massive celebrations as they, for the first time in seven years, got the better of Nyasa Big Bullets, their bitter rivals, in a Cup competition.

The significance of Nyangulu’s spot kick was also the fact that Wanderers ended their trophy drought which lasted for more than three years.

Tempers flared high as the two teams knew what was at stake. Chances were few but Wanderers showed the mental strength to overcome the hex Bullets who, before this meeting, had hammered their rivals 4-0 in the semi-final of FDH Bank Cup.

While the traveling supporters of the two Blantyre based giants brandished flags inside the fully packed stadium, it was noticeable that, in the age of replica shirts, never have so few been worn by fans of the two teams. One placard ‘it’s time to end Bullets’ dominance over us’ summed up the mood from the Nomads side who were confident of producing wonders at the end of the match.

The same sentiment carried through onto the pitch. Contrary to all expectation, a rivalry match broke out. It was as well behaved an opening to a game as these two teams have managed for aeons. No tunnel incidents, no steam coming out of anyone’s ears and not even a meaningful challenge until Stanley Sanudi clipped Patrick Mwaungulu in the 4th minute.

Bullets should have eased into an early lead, as midfielder Ernest Petro skipped past Felix Zulu on the left and picked out Babatunde Adepoju. The player who was the bane of Wanderers in last season’s semi-final when he scored all the four goals to eliminate his former club, created a shooting space and released a thunderous shot which was well saved by Richard Chipuwa who came in for the suspended William Thole.

The response from the Nomads? More often than not it was smothered by sea of red and white shirts and Precious Sambani’ impressive authority kept Bullets safe as he, together with Kesten Simbi, made two back to back clearances after Wanderers had invaded their penalty box through Isaac Kaliyati.

If he was commanding at one end of the pitch, there was one man quickening the pulse at the other. Petro took upon himself to torment Wanderers. Thanks to his explosive instincts, Babatunde thought he had finished Petro’ pass into the net only to be denied by Peter Cholopi’s massive clearance which would have seen the attacker making a simple tap in.

After Sanudi and Kaliyati made inroads with dangerous crosses into the box, Chiukepo Msowoya, who was mostly silent throughout the opening minutes, cracked an instinctive powerful header that was matched by an equally spontaneous save from Richard Chimbamba with an outstretched right hand. Wisdom Mpinganjira followed up but he was ruled offside.

With almost 45 minutes played on the clock, the two teams could not break each other’s defence and referee Godfrey Nkhakananga had to blow his whistle to mark the end of the match.

After the break, there was more of the same and Wanderers dominance was such that they had everything but to unlock Simbi and Nickson Nyasulu’s led defence proved too difficult as every dangerous move ended up being cleared by the back-four.

The two giants made changes to their starting eleven, with Kalisto Pasuwa introducing MacFarlane Mgwira, Hassan Kajoke and Yamikani Fodya for Mwaungulu, Stanley Billiat and Sambani who had picked up an injury towards the end of the first half.

In the 55th minute, Mgwira drifted right and chipped the ball in for Kajoke who headed past Chipuwa only to be denied by Peter Cholopi’s million-dollar clearance before crossing the line.

At the other half of the field, Kaliyati had an ambitious shot well saved by Chimbamba.

With 78 minutes played, Msowoya was replaced by Nyangulu while some minutes later, Henry Kabichi came in for Chimwemwe Idana for The People’s Team.

The two teams had to do something, given that the battle was between the midfielders and chances were very few but Wanderers, at some point, dominated play, passed at will and delivered some crosses into the box that were well cleared by Simbi and Fodya.

Miracle Gabeya was also a marvel to watch throughout the match but he almost undid his good work by twice going walkabout at Bullets corners with seven minutes to go.

Both Lanjesi Nkhoma and Vitumbiko Kumwenda were introduced by Bullets and Wanderers for Frank Willard and Alfred Manyozo Jnr to try to force something out of the match.

Tiredness set in, penalties beckoned and the tension increased but there was nothing more left from the two teams as Nkhakananga blew his whistle to mark the end of the match.

In the shootout, Simbi missed his spot kick which put Bullets at a disadvantage and Nyangulu had to step up before hitting the ball with power to send all Nomads fans into massive celebrations.

It was not the first time for Wanderers to reach Airtel Top 8 Cup final after they lost 10-9 to Silver Strikers in 2017 but it was the first time for the Lali Lubani boys to win the Cup.It was also the first time for Bullets to lose a Cup match to their rivals since 2015 and to also lose a cup match to Wanderers at BNS.

It was a sweet revenge for Wanderers who lost 2-1 and 4-1 to their rivals in 2018 and 2020/21 semis.

Petro was named man of the match.

By winning the Cup, Wanderers walked away with MK17 million plus a beautiful trophy.

