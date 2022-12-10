Castel Malawi to reward K1 million to whistleblowers of corruption

Castel Malawi says it will be giving K1 million to those who will be reporting corruption cases concerning the company.

Speaking during commemoration of international Anti-Corruption Day in Blantyre on Friday, Castel’s Managing Director Thomas Reynaud said the company will apply all the necessary efforts to curb the vice.

He disclosed that in their efforts, those who will be reporting corruption cases at the company will be rewarded money ranging from K250,000 to K1 million.

In her words, the company’s Director of Human Resources Gloria Zimba stressed that they are sending a strong message to the world that Castel does not condone the vice, as it is retrogressive.

Malawi Law Society President, who was the guest of honour at the event, hailed Castel Malawi for its efforts towards fighting corruption.

He emphasized that, fighting corruption calls for a collaborative effort among all Malawians because the graft bursting body on its own cannot manage.

The company commemorated the day in style, starting with a parade from it’s offices at Makata to Petroda Clock Tower in Blantyre Town.

