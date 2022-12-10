Hazel Mak and M. Patrick unveil ‘Saka Saka’

Award-winning musician Hazel Mak has come forward to announce the release of her new single titled, “Saka Saka”.

The AFRIMA award-winning artist decided to team up with Deep House DJ and Producer M.Patrick to bless us with this exciting new single.

Recognized for his legendary involvement in House music since 2002, M.Patrick has had a good run-in with some of the industry’s best well-known labels such as; Bomba Records SA, Khaya Lyf Music, Peng Africa, and The Godfathers of Deep House SA. Currently, he is the manager of the multi-platinum-selling producer Murphy Cubic, and Afro-soul artist MJ Sings.

“As an artist, the plan is to release some of the dopest House music and leave a footprint in the music industry,” says M.Patrick.

Born Hazel Makunganya, Hazel Mak began her music career at the tender age of 11 singing and performing for various events including ‘Miss Malawi’. Her efforts at such a young age did not go unnoticed by Malawian entertainers and soon she grabbed the attention of international and notable standards. Today she has a repertoire of numerous projects with international artists, sharing the stages with the likes of Black Motion, Lady Zamar, Prince Kaybee, Ammara Brown, Oliver Mtukudzi, Sauti Sol, Micasa, and Freshly Ground.

Hazel’s alluring vocals intimately showcase her impressive range with electronic energy, and the synergy of M.Patrick’s love for Deep House expanse neatly creates a vibrant undeniable feel-good Amapiano and House groove.

“Saka Saka” might just be setting the right tone for what’s to come from this Malawian queen come 2023, and we are very excited to see how M.Patrick’s production will help steer Hazel’s music toward greatness.

The first single “Saka Saka” serves as an enlightening piece and showcases the beautiful beginning of their musical partnership together.

