Zomba Malosa MP asks men to report GBV

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa Grace Kwelepeta has appealed to men to also report cases of gender based violence whenever they fall victims.

The MP made the appeal at Naisi ground, Traditional Authority Malemia in Zomba where she led communities in observing 16 days of activism against GBV

Kwelepeta made the appeal after observing that most men suffer in silence and fail to come in the open when every they encounter marital problems.

She further observed that this trend leads to a lot of men committing suicide.

The legislator therefore appealed to men to report GBV to relevant authorities and law enforcers such as the police plus local human rights groups.

She also urged people in Zomba Malosa constituency to avoid victimising older persons by calling them witches saying this is also a form GBV

“GBV is a form of crime and it should be known that perpetuators of GBV commit serious offence that can earn them imprisonment, with hard labour,” Kwelepeta added.

Domasi Police Unit Officer ln Charge, Senior Superintendent , Mike Makaka, advised people to report all forms of GBV to police do that the law should take it’s course.

He said failing to send children to school, failing to provide for family needs, calling a person a witch, defilement, rape, having extramarital affairs are all examples of GBV that needs to be reported to police for action.

The Officer ln Charge therefore warned those that victimise older person by referring them as witches to stop because they will be brought to justice to answer criminal charges.

He observed that many older persons become so stressed and are denied good care and eventually die of hypertension and other complications.

Malawi launche this year’s 16 days of activism against GBV on November 25 and all the districts are observing the period will a strong call to end all forms of GBV.

