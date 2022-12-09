British national found in pub days after going missing

A 22-year-old British national who was reported missing on Tuesday this week has been found in a pub drinking with new friends.

Nelson Newberry went missing on Tuesday at around 11am in Kenya. He had last been seen at Sarit centre, where he had gone to do a SIM replacement.

The club where he was found

His family and friends went into panic while his father flew from the United Kingdom to Kenya.

Detectives from the elite Crime Research & Intelligence Bureau of Kenya and their counterparts from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Operations branch stormed Club Image in Uthiru and found the young man sharing mugs of Keg with local revellers.

“The 22-year-old man identified as Nelson Newberry, was found at a local pub in Uthiru, Kiambu county, where he was drinking with newly found friends and appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” DCI said in a statement.

The young man who has since been reunited with his father was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

