Man arrested for hitting elderly woman and making her fall into grave

Police in Mzimba have today arrested 25-year-old Lusungu Phungwayo who was captured in a video assaulting an elderly woman such that she fell into a grave.

On the day of the incident, the woman Christina Mphanda was forced to bury the dead body of her daughter in-law at Mandala Zimba village in the area of Inkosi Kampingo Sibande.

Nphande was being ill-treated on allegations that she bewitched her daughter in-law who died in South Africa recently and her remains were brought home for burial.

In a video which went viral on social media, a man is seen slapping Mphande. The old woman fell down and ended up in the grave containing the coffin carrying the remains of her daughter in-law.

Mzimba police spokesman Peter Botha said they have since charged Phungwayo with a case of assault, causing bodily harm and calling a person a witch.

Police also arrested 20 other following the abuse of the elderly woman. The other suspects are answering charges of inciting violence.

