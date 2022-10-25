WhatsApp down: Outage reported allover the world

WhatsApp has stopped working in Malawi and several other countries across the world.

The outage is being reported in different countries such as the United Kingdom, South Africa, Ireland, Poland, Israel, United States and other parts of Asia, Europe and the Americas.

WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms which also owns Facebook and Instagram says it is working on restoring the service on the social media platform, popular for messaging.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” the company’s spokesperson has been quoted by Reuters.

WhatsApp is popular in Malawi for audio and video calls in addition to WhatsApping (text, audio and multimedia messaging), serving as an alternative to conventional forms of phone calls.

The outage has also been reported in Netherlands, Switzerland, Canada, Mexico, Portugal, Germany, Italy, France, Brazil, Belgium, India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Philippines, Japan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Czech Republic, Croatia, Romania, Malaysia, Australia, Finland, Colombia, Peru, Denmark, Ecuador, Norway, Sweden, Chile, Indonesia, Slovakia, Turkey, Hungary, Greece, Egypt, Taiwan, Spain, Argentina, Austria and Russia.