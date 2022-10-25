WhatsApp down: Users unable to send or receive messages

Messaging platform, WhatsApp which has over 2 billion users, has gone down with users around the world failing to send or receive messages.

Users from across the world have taken to social media sites such as Facebook and Twitter to report that while they are able to open the app and access chats, they are unable to send or receive new messages.

Some WhatsApp users in Malawi said they thought it was their mobile network facing glitches and restarted their phones in a bid to get app working.

Meta, the company which owns WhatsApp, has since said that it is working to restore the messaging platform.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages, and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for Meta, said.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24