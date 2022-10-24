MP Jason Kaneka hits six people with car, woman dies

A 36-year old Rwandese businesswoman identified as Janet Musabyimana has died after being hit by a motor vehicle driven by Member of Parliament (MP) for Blantyre West, Jason Kaneka, on Sunday night at Likala Village along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway in Mangochi.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Amina Tepani Daudi said the accident involved a Toyota Hilux registration BU8633 which was being driven by Kaneka, 56, from the direction of Liwonde heading towards Mangochi Boma.

Daudi added that upon arrival at Likala Village, due to speeding, Kaneka lost control of the motor vehicle and swerved to the nearside of the road where the vehicle hit six people who were chatting near side of the road.

“Following the impact, Musabyimana sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Mangochi District Hospital where she died while receiving treatment,” she explained.

The Publicist went on to say that the other five escaped with minor injuries and were treated as outpatients at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, police in the district are appealing to all road users to always follow road safety measures to avoid such accidents.

The law enforcers are also advising the public along Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway to stop the tendency of playing, chatting and sitting on the road.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24