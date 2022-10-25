Eagles coach concedes defeat in title race, targeting second position

Blue Eagles coach Eliya Kananji has conceded defeat in the TNM Super League title race and says he is targeting the second position.

The area 30 based side slightly led the standings after starting well in their opening games but lost the plot to current log leaders Nyasa Big Bullets who, after climbing to the top position, never surrendered it to anyone else and only needs four points to retain the title from five remaining games.

Speaking after his side 4-0 victory over Dedza Dynamos on Sunday, Kananji said winning the league was now unrealistic following two defeats to Ekwendeni Hammers and Kamuzu Barracks plus a 1-1 draw they registered away to Bullets a week ago.

“It’s impossible for us to win the league at this stage of the season but the least we can do is to finish as high as possible, if it’s possible. For us to finish in the second place, we want to finish second and we don’t want to finish third,” he said.

Eagles are eight points behind Bullets who have a game in hand and two points and three points above KB and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers in the race for a top two finish.

The Cops, who survived relegation last season, will face Wanderers on Saturday at Nankhaka Stadium whilst KB will welcome Silver Strikers at Champions Stadium in Mponela.

