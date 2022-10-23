Chawinga scores to rescue point for Inter

Malawian star Tabitha Chawinga scored her sixth league goal of the season today in Inter Women’s 1-1 draw with Sassuolo.

Martina Tomaselli put Sassuolo in the lead after an hour of play but Chawinga scored in the 92nd minute to rescue a point for Inter at the “Enzo Ricci” Municipal Stadium.

Last week, Chawinga scored a goal and assisted two goals in Inter’s 4-0 win over rivals AC Milan.

The Malawian has scored six goals and has recorded four assists for Inter in the Seria A this season.

Chawinga is on loan at Inter from Wuhan Jiangda of China.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24