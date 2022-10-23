32 school leavers get ICT training

Sparc Systems, an information and communications technology (ICT) company, has provided ICT training to 32 girls who sat for MSCE/IGSCE exams this year to motivate them to join the sector.

Chief Executive Officer Wisely Phiri said the training was aimed to help girls with ICT skills as well as career mentorship in ICT.

“We have noticed that science careers including ICT have been male dominated hence this is our contribution to motivate girls to join the ICT career and teach them how they can navigate in this male dominated career.

“We are planning to conduct these free training in all places where we have our offices. So those in Lilongwe , Lusaka, Kitwe and Kigali should look out for their turn as we will be conducting similar trainings in these locations soon, ” Phiri said.

Sparc was established to bridge the gap on enterprise ICT in Africa.

“We had noticed then that there were less skills on enterprise ICT in Africa hence companies would relay on support from engineers from other countries. We have achieved alot to change the midset by doing things with local skills.

“In the course of our business we have noticed that there are very few ladies in the ICT field. Through our Sparc Educational services we decided to intervine to again bridge this gap so that we can motivate more ladies to join ICT sector and contribute to the digital economy,”

He added that they have noticed the exceptional achievements from ladies that venture into ICT, and they believe if they can have more ladies in ICT they can have a bigger push for economic activities.

This is the second round of ICT training for girls, the next stop is Rwanda and Zambia and eventually other African countries as well.

A total of 252 girls applied for training but only 32 selected to attend the two days training workshop.

The attendees were awarded certificate of attendance.

