Gibo Pearson emerges with “ Izathera Ma penalty”

Phalombe based artist Gibo Pearson has dropped a video for hit song “Izathera ma penalty”.

In the song produced by Apee, the artist has tackled issues of being faithful to lovers by being honest, without wasting the other partner’s time with fake love promises.

The song has been followed by a well-crafted video, directed by a renowned, talented videographer, VJ Ken.

Since the song was premiered, it has been trending on TikTok with different challenges and users resonating with the message, and it has enjoyed massive airplay in different radio stations.

Gibo Pearson, in the song, addresses the issue of heart break, saying he will use severe measures to get revenge on a partner who breaks his heart.

He sings in part: “Izathera ma penalty babe, Izathera ma penalty babe, ukazangoyesa kundisiya, ndizakupengesa misala, iwe kuthesa ine kukuloza zanga chete, osazayesa kundisiya nzakupondesa kasipa ine zanga chete, izathera ma penalty babe, izathera ma penalty babe.”

With the local beats, Gibo Pearson has proved that “local is lekker” by entertaining all background, local and urban, in the song that has been mixed with traditional and very catchy beats.

Well known artist Keturah has since posted on her Facebook Page a video showing her dancing to the song.

“This is a beautiful song, lets support Malawian music, I have been dancing to this song all day long” said Ketula.

Gibo Pearson is a Phalombe based music producer and artist well famed for Phalombe music slogan.

He has different songs including Ndikukanda, Ndizakukwatira and Wakupha.

