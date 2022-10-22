Elon Musk’s Starlink comes to Malawi

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) has issued an internet service licence to Starlink Lilongwe which is linked to billionaire Elon Musk.

MACRA director general Daudi Suleman said in statement that this is the first-ever high speed low latency broadband satellite internet service licence to be issued by the authority.

The company has been issued network facilities licence, network services licence and application services licence.

The licensing process started in February this year and the licences will be effective on the day when they will be published in the government gazette.

Starlink Lilongwe is owned by SpaceX based in Hawthorne, California in the United States of America. SpaceX is owned and was founded by billionaire Musk who is worth US$208.8 billion.

The announcement about the licence has since excited Malawians.

One person tweeted: “High speed low latency Internet coming to Malawi via Elon Musk’s starlink company…. I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THESE!!!!!”

Another Twitter user said: @elonmusk elon musk in Africa🥳with starlikk pretty sure in this sector Malawi is going to change