Chakwera says K44.5 billion to be disbursed to cyclone victims

President Lazarus Chakwera has stated that government is going to give out funds amounting to K44.5 billion to Malawians who were affected by cyclones in some parts of the country.

Chakwera made the statement during the National Children’s Summit on Climate Justice and the launch of the National Generation Hope Campaign. at BICC in Lilongwe yesterday.

The summit is under the theme “A Child’s Voice Matters in Change Decision Making Processes.

Speaking at the gathering , Chakwera said the money will be disbursed under the Ntukula Pakhomo (social cash transfer) programme to people who were affected by the Cyclone so that they can be assisted financially. He added that the Ministry of Agriculture will also provide maize to the cyclone victims.

In the 2021/2022 rainy season, Malawi suffered two terrible tropical storms that destroyed houses and crops leaving 3.8 million people in 27 districts food insecure.

Chakwera said the country needs to safeguard its environment so that children are left with a country better than what the adults found.

“As one people we have a role to play. We should include children because I believe you must be part ofour conversations. That is why we are here to see and listen to you. After all this is your country too,” he explained.

On his part, Director of Operations at Save the Children, Frank Mwafulirwa, said that they want children to be open and discuss issues that are affecting them so that the organization in collaboration with government should take a step on the issue.

He also added that there is hope that government will take an action by implementing some of the issues that the children presented during the summit.

Commenting on the same, Youth Activist, Dorothy Kazombo said that children’s voice matters most and there is no better time than the present time.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24