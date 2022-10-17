Project targets adolescents in Mangochi with messages on sexual and reproductive health

A non-governmental organisation in the health sector, Amref Health Africa, is implementing a project called Dance for Change at Traditional authorities Makanjira and Bwananyambi in Mangochi where the project seeks to promote sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) through Youth Friendly Health Services (YFHS) in seven health facilities.

Amref Health Africa engages adolescents from 10 years to 19-year-old in a number of activities such as sports to disseminate messages that discourages early marriages and adolescent pregnancies.

The organisation on Thursday afternoon mobilised adolescents and other people at Makanjira to football and netball matches at Mpilipili school where Makanjira Health Center provided HIV Testing and Counselling services.

Speaking during the event at Mpilipili School, Senior Group Village Head Makanjira hailed Amref Health Africa for introducing the project in Makanjira area to reach out to the adolescents whom he said deserve good health to become productive adults.

Makanjira added that productive citizens have potential to contribute to socio-economic development in their respective areas.

“We believe in productive young people and we welcome Amref Health Africa’s project in our area,” he added.

The Senior Group Village Head said local leaders will play their role by encouraging the adolescents to seek YFHS for correct information on sexual reproductive health.

Secretary of a youth organisation called Leaders of Tomorrow, Faheemah Dyress, said her organisation also works with young people by encouraging them to go for YFHS for them to make informed life decisions.

She also commended Amref Health Africa for implementing Dance for a Change in Makanjira area where a lot of adolescents were in need of correct information on SRHR.

“Amref Health Africa intervention is very complimentary to what youth organisations are doing and we commend Amref Health Africa for coming in with Dance for Change,” said Faheemah.

Amref Health Africa, Project Officer for Mangochi, Remmitor Bonga said the organisation works in partnership with Makanjira and Lugola health centers at Makanjira and Mulibwanji Community Hospital in Traditional Authority Bwananyambi.

Apart from Mulibwanji, Amref Health Africa is also working with Sinyala, Somba, Mbalama and Nkumba health centers at Bwananyambi area where adolescents are encouraged to seek YFHS.

Bonga added that Amref Health Africa wishes to reduce child marriages and pregnancies among adolescents in Makanjira and Bwananyambi areas so that the adolescent should also be able to complete their education uninterrupted.

Amref Health Africa is implementing Dance for Change from 2021 up to 2022 with funding from a US based COMIC Relief to provide awareness and amplify the voices of most under resourced communities in order to break intergenerational poverty.