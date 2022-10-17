DPP councillor hosts mothers from nine villages

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) ward councilor for Livirivi ward in Balaka west constituency, Lucius Elia, on Saturday hosted women from nine villages in his area as a way of celebrating Mother’s Day.

The event which took place at Mchenga Primary school ground saw the councilor donating assorted items to mothers drawn across nine villages under group village head Mchenga.

The councillor who also doubles as vice council chairperson for Balaka District Council said it pleased him to interact and share with mothers in his ward as a token of appreciation for the role they play in raising and shaping children.

He said: ‘Mothers play a vital role in as far as parental care is concerned, they must be cherished all the time.”

One of the women, Lucia Matthias, 50, commended the councillor for setting the pace and urged other people to follow suit.

”As mothers from typical villages we feel greatly honoured to be given such kind of treatment. This is rare and we appreciate the coucillor for showing us love,” she said.

The event reached a climax with a football Bonanza that saw Mpulura and Mchenga football club fighting for supremacy on the day.

At the end, Mpulura emerged victors after smashing their opponents by 6 goals to 1, getting K20,000 cash. The runners up received a consolation prize of K10,000.