Milandu mbwe: Makhadzi copies another Malawian song

South African songstress, 26 year-old Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona, has ‘copied’ another Malawian song, a few months after commiting a foul of the same nature.

Makhadzi is now being accused of duplicating another Malawian song called Milandu Mbwee, which is a product of Mkulu Keyi and features the legendary Nepman and Kay Nine.

The South Africa artist posted a video clip, showing her dancing to her new song which sounds just like the Malawian tune.

She claims her song which is yet to be released will be this year’s December anthem. Her caption reads, “As we wait to get our stokvel share for December, milandu!”

The Limpopo Queen is facing such kind of accusations for the second time. In June this year, another Malawian musician Scrafoc threatened to sue her for stealing his ma gear song.

However Scrafoc is yet to take a legal action against Makhadzi, four months after accusing her of the crime.

At the moment, Ma gear remains one of the hottest club bangers. It has inspired thousands of social media challenges.

Her fans cannot help it but wait in anticipation for her version of another ‘Malawian’ song which she claims will be a December hit.

